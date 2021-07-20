Premier League Soccer Player Arrested on Alleged Child Sex Offenses

A professional soccer player was arrested in England due to alleged child sex crimes last week.

Manchester-area officers arrested an unnamed man on Friday, July 16, on "suspicion of child sex offences," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to The Guardian. "He is on police bail pending further inquiries," the police added.

Liverpool's Everton Football Club suspended a first-team player, "pending a police investigation," the club's spokesperson said in a statement to E! News on July 19. The rep continued, "The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

The Everton FC "declined" to confirm whether the suspension was connected to the child sex case, per The Guardian. Neither police nor the club disclosed the name of the person being investigated.

Everton FC participates in the Premier League of soccer and has won the FA Cup five times, most recently in 1995. There are 27 players listed on Everton's first team, according to the squad's website on July 20.