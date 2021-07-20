Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Bring Their Significant Others on Family Trip

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

From Sweet Home Alabama to a memorable beach getaway.

Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17—whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—recently enjoyed a fun family vacation with their significant others.

At this time, it's unclear if the Oscar winner and The 2nd actor snagged an invite to their children's vacation since they weren't featured on Deacon's social media posts. But there was one family member who did join in on the fun: Reese and her husband Jim Toth's 8-year-old son, Tennessee Toth.

Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old musician shared behind-the-scenes moments of their tropical getaway. In one image, Deacon sweetly embraced his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, as they posed with the beautiful backdrop of the ocean behind them.

He captioned his post on Tuesday, July 20, "I'm so lucky man."

Additionally, Marine uploaded a collage of images from the trip to her account, writing, "Some cool film with some cool people!"