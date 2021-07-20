We've Rounded up the Best Back to School 2021 Sales, from A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether your kids are headed back to school this fall or if you're a student yourself, you probably need to go back to school shopping for clothes, dorm essentials, and classroom supplies. Whether you're learning in person or from a distance, there are some must-have essentials that you'll have to buy. And if you're going to shop anyway, you might as well get some discounts.
We rounded up some back to school sales and organized them in ABC order below including some savings from Macy's, Kohl's, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Dormify. We will keep updating our list as more sales start up.
Aeropostale: Save 50-70% sitewide at Aeropostale.
Amazon: Shop for back-to-school items by grade and category at Amazon. There are also some A+ savings on kindles, books, headphones, and more.
American Eagle: Save up to 70% on college apparel at American Eagle.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Get a college saving's pass to save 20% on all purchases through 9/30. You also have the option to shop online and schedule a pick-up when you are close to campus.
Claire's: Save 30% on diaries/stationary, desk accessories, tech essentials, backpacks, and more during Claire's Back to School Sale.
Crayola: Spend $75 at Crayola by 8/31 and you'll receive a $15 reward that you can use on a future purchase.
Dormify: Save 20% sitewide on bedding, bath, pillows, rugs, storage, wall art, and more when you use the promo code BACK2SCHOOL at checkout.
Etsy: Check out the trending 2021 back to school items at Etsy.
Finish Line: Get major savings on back to school clothes and shoes for men, women, boys, and girls at Finish Line.
Gap: Shop back to school essentials starting at $4.
Happy Planner: Buy one planner get one free through 7/23.
Home Depot: From now through September 8, you can take up to 20% off select Home Office Furniture, 30% off Back to Class Bedding & Bath Linens, 50% off select Mattress Toppers, 20% off select Cookware Sets, and more at Home Depot.
JCPenney: Save on lunch boxes, water bottles, tech accessories, backpacks, activewear, jeans, school uniforms, shoes, jeans, and more at JCPenney.
Kohl's: Get major savings on clothing, backpacks, shoes, gym class activewear, school uniforms, dorm essentials, tablets, musical instruments, and so much more.
Lenovo: Teachers and students can save an extra 10% sitewide at Lenovo. There's also a selection of laptops/tablets under $500.
Macy's: Get school outfits for kids and teens at great discounts. Shop sale backpacks. There are even great deals on dorm room products.
Nordstrom: Check out the markdowns on clothes, shoes, backpacks and more at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Rack: You don't want to miss these savings on clothing, school bags, tech gadgets, dorm essentials, and so much more at Nordstrom Rack's Back to School event.
Office Depot: Save up to 55% on back to school essentials, starting at 59 cents. You'll also get free next-day shipping on a $45+ order.
Old Navy: Get girls and boys clothes starting at $5 from Old Navy.
Pottery Barn Kids: Shop back to school essentials starting at $8.99.
Staples: Get school supplies for as low as $1.88. Take up to $100 off select desk chairs and office furniture.
Target: Target has everything on your college packing list, school supplies starting at 25 cents, backpacks starting at $13, school uniforms for $4+, and more.
Walmart: Shop for teacher's supplies, tech must-haves, backpacks, school supplies, and more at Walmart's Back to School Prep HQ. You can even filter your shopping by grade.
Wayfair: Shop college finds under $25, under $50, under $75, and under $100 at Wayfair.
Zappos: Get back to school items from Zappos starting at $12.99.
If you're looking for dorm room inspiration, check out TikTok star Emmy Hartman's dorm room that she designed with Dormify.