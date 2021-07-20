Sandra Oh's 50th Birthday Isn't Complete Without a Message to Grey's Anatomy's Cristina Yang

Even though Sandra Oh put away her Grey's Anatomy scrubs years ago, it's clear she still views Cristina Yang as her "person."
The Killing Eve star marked her 50th birthday on Instagram and devoted a section of the celebration to her beloved character on the ABC medical drama. Toward the end of her lengthy caption on the July 20 post, Sandra thanked her muses, including Cristina from Grey's Anatomy and Eve Polastri from Killing Eve. The Canadian actress played the surgeon from 2005 to 2014, earning her five Emmy Award nominations in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category from 2005 to 2009.
"I'm 50 today," she began her post. "Thank you mum, dad, grace&ray and all the clans of our family tree." She also expressed gratitude toward the Ottawa Korean Community, her childhood friends and many others in her life.
Sandra smiled in the photo, surrounded by gorgeous green scenery.
After Grey's Anatomy, Sandra found historic success on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-written drama, Killing Eve, based on the books Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings. In the BBC show, Sandra plays a British intelligence officer hunting down irresistible serial killer Villanelle (Jodie Comer).
While Sandra didn't win the coveted Emmy Award for her work as Cristina Yang, she made history in 2018 as the first Asian woman to get a Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for Killing Eve.
"I feel tremendous gratitude and joy with this nomination," Oh told E! News after she received the nomination. "I am thrilled for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's nomination and for the entire cast/crew of Killing Eve. I share this moment with my community. PS. I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied."
And even though she had been off Grey's Anatomy for several years, she still has the support of former co-star Ellen Pompeo. The actress behind Meredith Grey tweeted in July 2018, "Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure.."
The highest-paid actress on television continued, "So incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh who deserves this more than anyone..No one can touch this girls dedication to story telling or her talent."