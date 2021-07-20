This Summer's Best New Beauty Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We associate summer with a lot of things like movie nights outside, living in swimsuits and spending our weekends on pool floats, but most importantly, getting our glow on with new beauty products!

If you're ready to shake up your skincare and makeup routines to look like a glowing, sunkissed goddess, there's a product out there to help. From hydrating moisturizers to rescue parched skin and mesmerizing eyeshadows to booty-firming serums and creme blushes, we rounded up all the best new beauty products that launched this summer that are worth the hype.

Scroll below for our picks!