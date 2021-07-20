KardashiansOlympicsBritney SpearsShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

How The Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix Really Felt About Her 17-Year Age Gap With Dennis Quaid

On screen, Elaine Hendrix and Dennis Quaid were a couple with many years between them. Behind the cameras, the Parent Trap co-stars were nearly two decades apart.

In the words of Nick Parker, "Wow, suddenly you're so interested in math."

Ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the beloved Disney remake, The Parent TrapElaine Hendrix—who portrayed one of our favorite '90s villains Meredith Blake—revisited filming The Parent Trap as a real-life 26 year old opposite Dennis Quaid. In the movie, Dennis starred as Nick, a divorced dad about to tie the knot again, this time with Meredith, a 26-year-old publicist. If you've seen the film, you know it's an age difference his pre-teen daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan, quickly notices. 

As life further imitated art, the actor was also in his forties when the movie came out. Coincidentally, in 2020, Dennis, then 66, married Laura Savoie, 27. 

Despite the nearly two decades between them while shooting, Elaine told Insider she thought they had "tremendous chemistry." In fact, it doesn't sound like the significant age gap was an issue at all. "One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier," she told the website. "So I think I was sort of an older 26."

Ultimately, she shared, "I think it worked well."

And while the character Meredith was not the everyday 26 year old, "How together she was and how ambitious she was," Elaine said, "that I could definitely relate to."

In honor of the movie's upcoming anniversary, revisit the rest of the Parent Trap cast and see what they're up to today below!

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Cindy Ord for Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan

After pulling double duty as twins Annie and Hallie in her first major role, Lohan went on to become one of the biggest and brightest young stars in Hollywood with Freaky FridayMean Girls, Just My Luck and A Prairie Home Companion.

But Lohan eventually became more known for her headline-making antics off-screen, beginning with her first DUI arrest in May 2007. Several more run-ins with law enforcement and trips to rehab followed, with the former child star eventually becoming uninsurable

After attempting to stage a comeback as Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime movie Liz & Dick and in 2013's The Canyons, Lohan left Hollywood behind and resettled in London before later moving to Dubai.

She then became an entrepreneur when she opened two nightclubs in Greece, ultimately staging another comeback with her own MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which ran for just one season (following in the footsteps of her notoriously shortlived reality series Lindsay on Oprah Winfrey's OWN). She also served as a judge on Australia's version of The Masked Singer

In April 2020, Lohan relaunched her music career, releasing the pop single "Back to Me," which came almost 16 years after the release of her debut album, Speak.

Walt Disney Pictures, Erik Voake for Getty Images
Dennis Quaid

He owned a vineyard. He was a devoted father. He crossed the pond to win back his ex. Yeah, Nick was a total dreamboat.

Quaid was already one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men before The Parent Trap, and he continued to star in successful films, including Frequency, The Day After Tomorrow and Far From Heaven. Most recently, he starred in Amazon's Goliath and Netflix's sitcom Merry Happy Whatever. He also fronts the band, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, which has been together since 2000.

Several years after the film's release, Quaid split from Meg Ryan after almost 10 years of marriage. They share one son, Jack. He would go onto marry real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, with the couple welcoming fraternal twins Thomas and Zoe in 2007. But after splitting twice in 2012 and reconciling in 2013, the pair called it quits for good in 2016, with their divorce being finalized in 2018.

After getting engaged in October 2019, Quaid married Laura Savoie in a secret elopement ceremony in June 2020 after initially postponing their April nuptials due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Following their engagement news, the actor defended his and Savoie's relationship and their 40-year age gap, insisting it "doesn't really bother" the couple. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Tibrina Hobson for Getty Images
Elaine Hendrix

Get the picture?! Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, Nicky's young, hot and bitchy fiancée, which came after taking on the mean girl role in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion in 1997. What a legend!

Post-Parent Trap, Hendrix starred on FX's Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and appeared on 90210 and Anger Management. And in 2019, Hendrix stepped into the iconic stilettos of Alexis Carrington for The CW's Dynasty reboot.

A huge animal rights activist, Hendrix founded The Pet Matchmaker, an organization that rescues animals and tries to find homes for them.

Walt Disney Pictures, GP/Star Max for Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter

After playing Hallie's funny and caring nanny Chessy, Walter went on to star in movies like Bruce Almighty, Shall We Dance? and War of Worlds, and she's made guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy, GLOW, The Odd Couple and other TV shows.

The stand-up comedian's memoir, which had the iconic title The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It's Behind Me, came out in 2011, and from then until 2014 she hosted The Fabulous Lisa Ann Walter Show, her own talk radio show on KFI in LA.

Despite playing rivals in the film, Walter and Hendrix have remained close friends, with Walter telling Vanity Fair, "Elaine is family. She knows all my kids, and we don't need anybody else. We have each other. Elaine's my sister now; I adopted her."

Walt Disney Pictures, Craig Barritt for Getty Images
Simon Kunz

After charming Chessy as Martin, Elizabeth and Annie's beloved butler, Kunz went on to star in hit UK series Midsomer Murders, Sherlock and The Last Kingdom. Kunz also had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Walt Disney Pictures, Evan Agostini for Getty Images
Polly Holliday

Holliday ran a tight ship at Camp Walden as Marva Sr., but the actress was known for her sassy turn on the hit '70s sitcom Alice.

After The Parent Trap, the legend appeared films such as Stick It and The Heartbreak Kid, as well as popped up on the small screen on Home Improvement and The Client

In 2000, Holliday was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame.

Walt Disney Pictures, Michael Stewart for Getty Images
Maggie Wheeler

C'mon, almost everyone knows Wheeler as Janice, her iconic character on Friends. (She originally auditioned for Monica!)

Wheeler, who played Marva Jr., the daughter in the mother-daughter duo who ran Camp Walden, has appeared on countless TV shows, including ER, Friday Night Lights and Shameless, and has provided her vocal talents to Archer, the animated Batman universe and 2019's The Addams Family

She's has been married to Daniel Borden Wheeler since 1990 and the couple has two children together.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Karwai Tang for Getty Images
Nancy Meyers

One of Hollywood's most successful female filmmakers, Meyers is one of the reigning rom-com queens. 

As a director, writer and producer, she went on to helm hit films like What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, It's Complicated (which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture: Musical or Comedy) and The Intern, inspiring home decor, lifestyle and love life envy in most of them. She also served as a producer on Home Again in 2017, which was written and directed by her daughter.

On Instagram, Meyers continuously shares behind-the-scenes tidbits from her hit films, and in February 2020, she penned Modern Love essay about her post-divorce friendship with ex-husband Charles Shyer that went viral. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Amanda Edwards for Getty Images
Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Before she went on to follow in her famous mom's footsteps, writing and directing 2017's Home Again, a rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon, Meyers-Shyer often appeared in her mom Nancy Meyers' films, including What Women Want and Father of the Bride. In The Parent Trap, she played one of Annie's camp co-horts.

Fun fact: Her sister's name is Annie, and Lohan's twin characters were named after the siblings. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Kat Graham

Bet you didn't know The Vampire Diaries star had a small part in the movie, playing one of Annie's camp BFFs in her first major on-screen role. Graham later revealed to InStyle that she kept her camp shirt from filming.

Walt Disney Pictures, Robin Marchant for Getty Images
Michael Lohan Jr.

That lost boy at camp who was actually the only boy at camp? He was played by Lohan's real-life little bro!

While he went on to appear on Living Lohan, a reality show that followed the famous fam, he's now a businessman after graduating from Ithaca College. In 2017, he married Nina Ginsberg.

