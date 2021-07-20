How RHOP's Mia Thornton Met Her Husband at a Strip Club Charity Event (Yes, Really)

Not your traditional meet cute.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton is opening up about the unconventional place she met husband Gordon Thornton. Of the most recent episode of the hit Bravo series, the longtime couple revealed they met at a "strip club" during a newlyweds game with the other RHOP couples.
So what brought them together that fateful night?
"The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," Mia told E! News exclusively. "We were raising money for the cause. One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there—not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money. They serve steak dinners and then the proceeds went to the organization."
And the rest is history.
But not all the RHOP ladies are believing Mia's story and Wendy Osefo has vocalized her thoughts on Twitter. "First you don't know your age, then within 24hours you go from her having a "good heart" to "just a pretty face", then you say you're a bartender when we all know you're a stripper. So many lies… but go off sis," Wendy tweeted on Sunday, July 18.
Since meeting back in 2003, Mia and Gordon have welcomed two children together in addition to having kids from previous marriages. They also have grandchildren, as Mia previously told E!.
"Gordon is 32 years older than I and we do have grandbabies," she said. "We have four beautiful grandbabies. Two are adults moving into the college world, and two are in grade school. Of course I feel like the two younger ones are actually my birth grandchildren because I actually helped name them. I was there to be a part of their birth and things like that, but it's been great. We have such a blended family. His kids are phenomenal. His daughter calls me for advice, so it's just really great. It's just natural."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
