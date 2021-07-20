Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Premarital Counseling with Chris Pratt the "Most Amazing Gift"

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

Instead of the typical presents like fine china or champagne flutes, Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed the most "amazing gift" she received before her wedding to Chris Pratt.



While appearing as a guest on Dear Media's Meaning Full Living podcast, the 31-year-old author opened up about her feelings on the pair's experience with premarital counseling before they tied the knot in 2019. "Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married," Katherine explained. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?'"



Calling it the "most amazing thing," she also went on to say, "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because...if they don't tell you, you have to do it then why would you?"



Katherine also explained that because their experience proved to be so successful for the couple, they've made it a regular practice ever since, adding that it's been such a "helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance."