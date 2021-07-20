See Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Daughter Monroe Cannon Make Modeling Debut

Watch : Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Bring Mini-Me Twins to KCAs

Monroe Cannon just made her modeling debut!

The 10-year-old appeared in her first-ever brand campaign for children's apparel company OshKosh B'gosh. In the back-to-school spot, titled "Today is Someday," Monroe plays a 10-year-old version of her mom Mariah Carey. According to a company press release, the ad pays tribute to the Grammy winner's "childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers." It also gives nods to the singer's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and her hit singles.

In fact, OshKosh B'gosh noted Monroe's outfit was styled in collaboration with Mariah and pays homage to the OshKosh jeans the star wore in the music video for her 1990 single "Someday."

"Someday it's going to be different," Monroe said in the ad. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"