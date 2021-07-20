Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Joshua Jackson Reveals That Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him and "Was Quite Adamant"

Joshua Jackson shared that it was wife Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question to him, as opposed to the other way around, and that she "was quite adamant" while doing so.

Watch: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Joshua Jackson is revealing that wife Jodie Turner-Smith didn't want to wait for their lives to be over before knowing if it'll be yes or if she'll be sorry.

The 43-year-old Dawson's Creek alum was a guest of The Tonight Show on Monday, July 19, where he told host Jimmy Fallon that it was the Queen & Slim star who proposed to him, and not the other way around. 

When Jimmy asked Joshua if he always knew he and Jodie would get married, the actor replied, "I knew the moment she asked me." At that, Jimmy appeared stunned, and Joshua continued, "She asked me, yeah—on New Year's Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

The confused host wondered if she just asked out of the blue, to which the Dr. Death star responded, "There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it." But when asked if he knew the big question was coming, Joshua clarified, "I did not know, but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

After taping the interview, Joshua tweeted, "Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me on the show. And giving me the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions about my wedding proposal."

This led Jodie, 34, to reply to his tweet with, "what about the magic mushrooms @VancityJax?" She didn't further clarify whether she meant she had taken psychedelics prior to proposing. 

While Joshua didn't specify the year in which the proposal took place, it was presumably on December 31, 2018, given that E! News confirmed in December 2019 that the pair had tied the knot. They later welcomed daughter Janie in April 2020. 

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

To watch Joshua address the fact that Jodie loves wearing T-shirts featuring his Dawson's Creek character, Pacey, check out the above clip. 

