Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He Received the “Best Possible News” in Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

Mark Hoppus is staying hopeful after his cancer diagnosis.

The Blink-182 singer, who recently revealed he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, gave fans an optimistic health update on Monday, July 19.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" he tweeted. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

Mark, 49, shared, "I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer."

"Just gonna keep fighting…" added the musician, who shares 18-year-old Jack Hoppus with his wife of 20 years, Skye Everly. He later joked that it should be "Chemotherapy Gary" in place of their song title "Dysentery Gary."

Last week, Mark told his followers his cancer is not bone-related but rather blood-related, saying, "My blood's trying to kill me... It's entered four different parts of my body."