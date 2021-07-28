You'll Want to Steal These Beauty Looks From the Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games

When beauty and sports collide!

There's no doubt the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on a high note on Friday, July 23. Whether the internet was swooning over Team Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer Pita Taufatofua during the Opening Ceremony or have had people simply in awe of all the talented athletes competing for a gold medal, the games are most definitely proving to be unforgettable.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Olympic contenders are proudly showing off their impressive skills while looking good doing so. After all, beauty and fashion go hand-in-hand with sports.

Olympian (and fashionista) Florence Griffith Joyner once was famously said, "Dress good to look good. Look good to feel good. And feel good to run fast!"

It appears several athletes have taken that motto to heart for this year's Olympics. From glitzy makeup to fun hairstyles and bright nail colors, there's a wide range of eye-catching beauty looks to rave over.