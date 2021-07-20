Jessa Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Ben Seewald

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

The Duggar family tree continues to grow!

On Monday, July 19, Jessa Duggar Seewald announced that she welcomed another child with her husband, Ben Seewald. At this time, the couple is keeping details of their newborn to themselves, such as the sex of their baby, the name they have chosen and more.

Although Jessa and Ben are staying tight-lipped about their bundle of joy, they couldn't help but celebrate the news with a sweet Instagram post.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" the former Counting On star shared, alongside an intimate photo that showed her holding onto her little one in the hospital bed.

"Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!!" Jessa's older sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, responded to her post, with her sister-in-law, Claire Duggar, replying, "So very excited for you guys!!!"

Along with announcing the arrival of her baby, Jessa uploaded a YouTube video that captured behind-the-scenes moments of her family life before she gave birth.