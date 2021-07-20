Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Never-Before-Seen Photos From Magical Proposal

Watch : Nick Jonas Talks Future Family With Priyanka Chopra

What's a man gotta do to find a love like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's?

On July 19, the Hollywood couple marked the third anniversary of their 2018 engagement, which took place during an intimate rendezvous in Greece. The actress and singer celebrated the occasion by sharing never-before-seen photos from moments after Nick popped the question with an extravagant Tiffany & Co. diamond.

"My everything.. 3 years today," Priyanka captioned a tender moment of the couple. "Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

As for Nick, he simply wrote "3 years ago today" alongside a selfie of the then soon-to-be newlyweds enjoying an oceanfront dinner.

Priyanka, who celebrated her 39th birthday just yesterday, was also treated to a private performance by the U.K.-based Manchester String Quartet. The White Tiger star thanked her hubby for the "beautiful" surprise in videos shared to her Instagram Story.