Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

Stormi Webster is about to be a big sister!

The three-year-old's parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together in 2021, E! News has confirmed. While the surprise baby news may come as a shock to some, Kylie and Travis have been leaving us clues all along as eagle-eyed fans have pointed out during her secret pregnancy.

The exes first sparked rekindled romance rumors after a steamy photoshoot in October 2020 and receiving special matching butterfly tattoos soon thereafter. An insider told E! News in February 2021 that the rapper and beauty mogul were open to getting back together, and despite not being in a relationship, were "still madly in love." 

It seems that love has blossomed into something more for the co-parents as eagle-eyed fans noticed clues that Kylie might be expecting again as early as April 2021. Instagram followers believed Kylie was covering her belly in photos, and called out her not taking a tequila shot while filming the KUWTK reunion.

photos
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Father's Day 2021 Celebration

Kylie and boyfriend Travis have been spending more time together in recent months, with Kylie flying across the country for date nights with the "Goosebumps" rapper, family trips with Stormi and accompanying Travis to a Parsons School of Design gala in June 2021.

Kylie later threw her baby daddy an over-the-top Father's Day party. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you," Kylie captioned on June 20.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old's sexy bikini pics also show no signs of a growing belly. Yet, fans are skeptical of the original time stamps for certain steamy snapshots.

Check out all the clues we spotted about Kylie's undercover pregnancy below.

She's Already a Pro at Hiding Pregnancies

Let's all remember, Kylie has done it before! It's clear Kylie wanted to keep her second pregnancy under wraps, much like she did with Stormi. At the KUWTK reunion, Kylie reflected on carrying Stormi. "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me, personally," she explained. "I didn't know how I would bring that to the public, too. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself." 

Sister Khloe Kardashian added that Kylie's pregnancy was "very joyous in our private life," while Kendall Jenner called Kylie's secret "the greatest decision" she had ever made.

E!
Passing on the Tequila

Fans called out Kylie out for not taking a tequila shot while filming the KUWTK reunion

Instagram
Suspicious Sushi

A recent IG story showed Kylie enjoying vegetarian sushi with only avocado and no raw fish.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Red Carpet Coverage

Travis strategically placed his hands over Kylie's stomach during a June 15 event.

YouTube
Inside Kylie's Wardrobe

Kylie opted for an oversized wardrobe for confessional interviews in mini-series Inside Kylie Cosmeticswhich premiered on July 9.

Instagram
Leo Season

Kylie rang in Leo season with a shimmering gold bikini on July 19, but fans have speculated Kylie's array of bikini photos are from her social media archives.

Instagram
Photos Can Lie

Kylie shared an Instagram Story video on Aug. 4 of her posing in front of a mirror wearing neon orange workout clothes. While her toned torso and stomach are exposed, showing no signs of pregnancy, the added time stamp reading "08-04" can easily be manipulated. It's clear that even photos can lie on social media.

Instagram
Where's Kylie?

It was impossible to spot Kylie at her own b-day party because, well, none of her friends or family posted a pic of her during the celebrations. 

Instagram
Throwback B-Day Tribute

On Aug. 10, Travis Scott re-shared a photo of Kylie from February 2021 to wish her happy birthday on Instagram. The photo was taken at Stormi's birthday earlier this year.

Instagram
A Real Nail-Biter

On the morning of her birthday, Kylie posted a gallery of pics with pink nails. However, later that night her nails appeared multi-colored in her family's IG stories. Fans often looked to Kylie's constantly changing nail color as a sign her pics are from her photo archives and not current.

Instagram
Cheers!

Even though Kylie's glass was tagged on Instagram Stories, it was unclear whether her cocktail was virgin or not. While Kylie has shared other alcoholic beverage posts like Travis' Cacti hard seltzer, she hasn't taken a sip in any pic.

Instagram
B-Day Cravings

Kylie snapped pics of the lavish dessert spread during her 24th birthday party on Aug. 10, with only pregnancy-friendly food options. No fish ceviche dishes in sight!

