Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Love Story Unfolds Before Our Eyes in Trailer for Discovery+ Show

Fans can now watch Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship bloom from the beginning.
The couple, who met on Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, can be seen together on-screen for the first time in the new trailer that just dropped today, July 19. The Oscar winner appeared on the show to give brothers Jerome and Jerald cars after they looked after publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed away in June 2020 following a years-long battle with ALS, per a press release.
"Renée was so impressed and touched by the meticulous care the brothers took of Nanci while she struggled with the disease that she enlists the help of Ant and Cristy [Lee] to give the brothers the type of car that they would never get for themselves," the release read.
In what appears to be their first conversation, Ant told Renée, "We are car people, and there's no greater gift than to gift somebody who's also a car person."
Later on in the clip, Renée flaunted her adventurous side and decided to take one of the show's cars for a spin herself. Ant put his arms up in shock, saying, "Stop! Stop! Stop! What is happening?"
Other celebrities such as James Marsden, Octavia Spencer, Danny Trejo, Tony Hawk and Mary J. Blige will also appear on Celebrity IOU: Joyride to gift cars to loved ones.
While the trailer only offers a fleeting glimmer into the beginnings of Renée and Ant's love story, fans have been watching their relationship develop in real time over the past couple of months. The pair were first reported to be dating in June, amid Ant and Christina Haack's recently finalized divorce.
They were subsequently seen embracing in a passionate kiss this past weekend on a Southern California beach. Fans will get to see the duo's love story in action on Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which premieres Monday, August 23 on Discovery+.