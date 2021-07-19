How Ben Affleck Is Helping Jennifer Lopez Find Her Los Angeles Dream Home

Jennifer Lopez is planting roots in the City of Angels.
The longtime resident of Miami and New York City has set west for Los Angeles, where boyfriend Ben Affleck just so happens to live. The pair was recently photographed house hunting, sparking speculation that their newly blended family would soon be under one roof.
However, a source tells E! News exclusively Ben is simply "helping" J.Lo and "giving her feedback" on the perfect abode for her and twins Emme and Max.
"She is looking for a new home for herself," explains the insider. "She plans to be in L.A. full time so she'd like a home that is more substantial for her and the kids."
Also on the superstar's list of non-negotiables for her new space? "Something more private than what she has now," the source notes.
Last Thursday, July 15, Jen and Ben were accompanied by a real estate agent as they toured what a separate source described as "expensive properties" in the L.A. area.
The source shares, "They looked smitten with each other and were very happy with what they saw."
The Justice League star has been eager to put J.Lo in contact with those he knows who are involved in the real estate scene. As our first insider explains, "Ben is supportive of the entire thing and is happy to connect her with people and help her look."
For now, the source ensures, "They aren't buying a mansion together."
Curious how the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress really feels about the hype surrounding Bennifer 2.0? Find out what happened when she came across an Instagram account dedicated to the lovebirds here.