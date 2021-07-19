Charmed Is Losing One Of Its Charmed Ones

In what's becoming a grand tradition for TV shows called Charmed, one of the Charmed ones is saying goodbye.
Madeleine Mantock, who plays eldest sister Macy, is exiting the CW's Charmed reboot after three seasons. The third season finale, which airs Friday, July 23, will be Mantock's last. TVLine was first to report the news, and offered a statement from the departing actress.
"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew," Mantock said. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."
The show's executive producers also released a statement on Twitter.
"We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed," the statement read. "We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy...one way or another!"
That last line is especially curious given the fact that Macy's life currently hangs in the balance ahead of the season finale.
The episode's description reads, "In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable."
The original Charmed also famously lost its oldest sister Prue (Shannen Doherty) after the third season, and then introduced Rose McGowan as Paige. Whether the new Charmed follows suit with a new long-lost sister has yet to be seen...
Check out more shows that lost one of their stars by scrolling down!
Charmed's third season finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. on The CW.