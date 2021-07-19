Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After He Felt “Ready” to Reunite With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is gonna follow his heart.
The "Get Em High" rapper reunited with Kim Kardashian over the weekend for a family outing in San Francisco, where they stopped by the Asian Art Museum before public visiting hours. Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim, Kanye and their four kids appeared to one big, happy family as they perused digital artwork.
Naturally, fans couldn't help but wonder if the pair had reconciled—five months after Kim filed to end their marriage of six years.
It's true that there was a period of time right after they separated where they "didn't have a lot of contact," a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively tells E! News. However, the former couple is now "talking and getting along well" as they navigate their new relationship as co-parents.
The source explains, "Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family. Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it."
Kim "gave him the space he needed" and Kanye reached out when he was "ready," according to the insider, who says they have recently started to communicate more.
"She knows how important family time is and wants the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye, so she's willing to do whatever it takes to see that happen," the source shares.
So, where does that leave his budding romance with fellow fashion tastemaker Irina Shayk?
In June, Kanye and Irina seemed to be linked at the hip after jetting off to France. He and Bradley Cooper's ex stayed at the luxe Villa La Coste in Provence, where an eyewitness told E! News they looked "incredibly happy and relaxed." A separate source dished, "They have been seeing each other for several weeks... Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her."
Now, E! News can reveal their relationship is still going strong.
It appears the museum date with Kim hasn't changed his feelings for the supermodel, because the first source confirms that Kanye is still seeing Irina.
"They are still in touch and he has seen her a few times," the first insider says. "He is very interested in dating her and seeing her more."
At the same time, the Grammy winner also appears to be prioritizing his kids: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
In fact, the entire Kardashian West clan was "excited" to be in San Francisco together, per a third source. "Everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source shared. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"
E! News has reached out to reps for Kim, Kanye and Irina for comment.