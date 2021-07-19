Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After He Felt “Ready” to Reunite With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kanye West & Irina Shayk Already Cooling Off?

Kanye West is gonna follow his heart.

The "Get Em High" rapper reunited with Kim Kardashian over the weekend for a family outing in San Francisco, where they stopped by the Asian Art Museum before public visiting hours. Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim, Kanye and their four kids appeared to one big, happy family as they perused digital artwork.

Naturally, fans couldn't help but wonder if the pair had reconciled—five months after Kim filed to end their marriage of six years.

It's true that there was a period of time right after they separated where they "didn't have a lot of contact," a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively tells E! News. However, the former couple is now "talking and getting along well" as they navigate their new relationship as co-parents.

The source explains, "Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family. Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it."