Ryan Reynolds Praises Blake Lively for Acing This Parenting Skill During the Pandemic

If you think being a superhero is hard, try homeschooling your kids during a global pandemic.

Like so many parents across the country, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds found themselves trying their best to be honorary teachers as their children experienced school on Zoom. But in a new interview on the SmartLess podcast, Ryan made it clear that his wife totally aced the test.

"They had a tough time," the actor told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the July 19 episode. "I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it then I was because I'm also a child."

While the Aviation Gin co-founder was quick to say he felt incredibly "fortunate" to not have to worry about living paycheck to paycheck during the coronavirus pandemic, the experience was still hard.

"I did a lot of writing," he shared. "I started medication practice. It really did help."