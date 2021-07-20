Olympian Katie Ledecky Shares What's In Her Swim Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Olympic swimming sensation Katie Ledecky is set to add a few more gold medals to her collection during this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. In addition to a rigorous training schedule, there are a few other things Katie is counting on to get her ready to compete, like chocolate milk and BIC razors. Ahead of her departure to Tokyo, the swimmer revealed her swim bag must-haves as well as her biggest performance tip.

"I set big goals for myself in and out of the water," Katie explained. "Some of the goals I have set for myself over the years have seemed unrealistic at first. Those push me and motivate me to reach higher and work harder."

For the rest of Katie's packing must-haves for the Olympics, scroll below!