Score 35% Off Rainy Day Essentials at Totes

We don't know about you, but every time it rains, we frantically search through our closets for boots, jackets and other accessories to keep us dry, cozy and fashionable while we brave the downpour outside. But let's face it, rain apparel, although functional, isn't always chic. Luckily, Totes, a rainy day essentials brand, is changing that!
From slip-resistant boots for the whole family to stylish jackets and umbrellas, Totes has everything you need to thrive on a rainy day. Even better, they're offering E! shoppers a special sitewide discount. Today through 8/1, you can use code: E35 to receive 35% off Totes' bestselling gear.
Scroll below to check out 10 of our favorite styles from Totes!
Cirrus™ Women’s Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots
These lightweight boots are 100% waterproof and anti-microbial, so you can rest assured your socks won't be soaked when you get home. Plus, they're super comfortable!
Lined Rain Slicker
Available in eight bold yet versatile hues, this zipper jacket will keep your outfit dry during an unexpected rainstorm.
Women’s Sol Bounce Ara Flip Flop
Whether you live in a rain-prone area or are headed somewhere tropical for vacation, it would be wise to keep these flip-flops on hand. Plus, they offer a soft textured footbed that will support your feet for hours on end.
Men’s Glacier Lace Winter Boot
With water-proof construction, PU coating, a suede upper with heavy duty laces, these boots are a must for getting through extreme weather conditions.
Women’s Anorak with Drawstring Waist Coat
This jacket is the perfect blend of style and function! Plus, the faux-fur trimmed detachable hood will make you look extra posh on your run to the grocery store or trip to the slopes.
Cirrus™ Toddler’s Chelsea Ankle Rain Boot
Twin with your kiddo! These Chelsea rain boots will allow your little one to jump through all the puddles their heart desires while protecting their feet from the elements.
Men’s Packable Puffer Jacket
Not only will this insulated jacket keep you cozy, but it won't take up a lot of space in your closet or suitcase.
Cirrus™ Women’s Claire Tall Rain Boots
Pull these slip-resistant boots on with ease and enjoy dry pants when you get to the office or wherever your commute takes you when the rain hits.
Signature Manual Clear Bubble Umbrella
Last but not least, you need to have an umbrella on hand for those unexpected rainy days. We love how this one has an oversized dome-shaped canopy to protect you, most importantly your hair, from the downpour.
