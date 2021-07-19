Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach Reunion Will Hit You Right in the Feels

Let's go back, back to the beginning...
That's exactly what the cast of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County did this weekend. Stars of the beloved MTV series, including Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Dieter Schmitz, reunited at the beach where it all began. "What a dream," Trey Phillips captioned his Instagram post, showing the squad together. "Beach party to house party, there's nothing better than bringing good people together."
Trey's post showed the gang hanging out at night, smiling and laughing together. His other image featured a smaller version of the crew including Stephen relaxing on the beach. Meanwhile, Dieter also shared a pic with Lauren, Stephen, Trey and Loren Polster. The former MTV reality star wrote, "Sure do love these peoples."
After the second season of Laguna Beach, much of the original cast went on to pursue off-camera endeavors, Lauren, of course, continued her reality television career on The Hills.
The Laguna Beach legacy continues today with The Hills: New Beginnings, with its second season currently airing on the network.
Though Laguna Beach came to an end years ago, this wasn't the first time the cast had publicly reunited. In October 2020, the stars virtually teamed up to talk all things from their high school days.
Stephen recalled the experience to E! News in January, "It was an awesome experience to see everybody, have everyone in the same spot. I don't think we've been in the same place in well over a decade—15 years now? Aging myself real quick."
The former heartbreaker admitted that they were unsure how the reunion would go. He added, "But when we all got in there, we were all kind of texting afterwards, like, 'Oh, that was fun, that was exciting. We all gotta figure out a way to see each other in the same spot sometimes.' Overall, just a very, very cordial group of people."
And what about Kristin Cavallari, who shared a spicy photo of her and Stephen with her arms wrapped around him in August 2020?
"It was good to catch up with Kristin," Stephen said. "We have a good friendship."