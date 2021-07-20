Is This Botched Patient's Birth Mark a "Lost Cause?"

Watch : Huge Birth Mark Growing on Woman's Neck Poses Challenge

Calling for divine intervention.

Plastic surgery patient Jazmyn meets with Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow in a sneak peek at tonight's Botched, airing July 20, to see whether or not her large birth mark can be removed. As Dr. Nassif explains, Jazmyn's feature is dangerously along the back of her neck, and falls right where the skin tightens.

"This is a very challenging case for anybody," Nassif warns. "If I just went inside there right now and tried to cut it out, that wouldn't work because the skin in the back of the neck and behind the eye doesn't usually stretch that well. We would not be able to close your skin."

Yet, the always-inventive Nassif has a "little idea" about how to loosen Jazymn's skin prior to surgery: A tissue expander could be placed under her birth mark to slowly expand the area over a few weeks.

Even Dr. Dubrow has to admit it's a good idea. "Hm, I've never thought of that," he says.