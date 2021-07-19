Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Tayshia Adams Shares Her Summer Must-Haves

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite shares her go-to beauty, fitness, and wellness products.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 19, 2021
E-Comm: Shop Girl Summer - Guest Editor Tayshia Adams, Product RecommendationsGetty Images; E! Illustration

Tayshia Adams is booked and busy at all times. After her own season of The Bachelorette, she is co-hosting the show alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. She has her own podcast, Clickbait With Bachelor Nation. And, now, she is one of the guest editors for E!'s Shop Girl Summer series. All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer productsexclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors.

Now, Tayshia is sharing her must-have summer products, and we should all take notes (and click "add to cart"). If anyone is the epitome of enjoying a Shop Girl Summer, it's Tayshia. Keep on scrolling to see her favorite items and why she adores them so much.

 

read
20 Questions With Tayshia Adams

Bala 1 Pound Bangles- Set of 2

"I love these because they are a quick and effective way to squeeze in a workout wherever you are! Even if you are working around the house cleaning, having them around your wrist or ankles makes me feel better when I can't squeeze in a full workout throughout the day."

$49
Revolve
$49
Amazon
$49
Nordstrom

Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C PA++++

"Sunscreen is essential, so I always have one for my body and one for my face. I recently discovered Supergoop's antioxidant body mist sunscreen and am obsessed! It is so easy to apply, smells great and is perfect for running in the sun."

6 oz. $21
Anthropologie
6.5 oz $34
Revolve
6.5 oz $34
Nordstrom

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6-Inch

"I have never been a fan of bike shorts, because I hadn't found the perfect one. My girlfriend bought me my first pair, and now I'm hooked. These are so soft and fit perfectly without riding up when I'm walking around in the NYC heat!"

$58-$68
Lululemon

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

"For a long time, I thought dry shampoo wasn't for me. Being a brunette, I had a really hard time finding something that wouldn't weigh down my hair, and this one beats everything!"

$12-$26
Sephora
$12-$26
Amazon
$12-$26
Nordstrom

SkinMedica Essential Defense Everyday Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 47

"It's no secret that sunscreen is the #1 beauty secret, so I always have one on hand at all times. My summer favorite is the Skin medica everyday SPF. It is so light, not oily and leaves my skin feeling hydrated and protected."

$38
Amazon
$38
Skinstore
$38
Dermstore

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day

"I first got the 5 Minute Journal when I moved to New York. With so many life changes, I needed something to help keep me balanced and see the beauty in all the craziness!"

$25
Bloomingdale's
$30
Amazon
$25
Urban Outfitters

Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe

"I've been a runner since high school and have tried all the running shoes around. I was skeptical at first, and now these are my favorite running shoes!"

$130
Nordstrom
$130
Zappos
$130
Hoka One One

Theragun Prime Percussive Therapy Massager

"My Theragun is a workout essential! They help move lactic acid and keep sore muscles at bay!"

$299
Revolve
$299
Nordstrom
$299
Amazon

Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Guava Fitness Drink, Zero Sugar, 12oz. Slim Can (Pack of 12)

"When I tell you I can't workout with a Celsius drink, I'm telling you I can't work out without a Celsius drink. I have cases in my kitchen at all times!"

$23
Amazon

Skinceuticals Blemish + Age Defense

"I was told to put this on before a workout to help prevent acne from sweat while working out. This and sunscreen is the killer skin combo for a great workout!"

$92
Skinceuticals
$92
Dermstore
$106
$95
Amazon

If you're looking for more great picks from Bachelor Nation fan favorites, check out these Amazon travel essentials from Hannah Ann Sluss.

