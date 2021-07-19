Watch Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas Go for the Gold in Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

Watch : Jonas Brothers Jump Over Hurdles for "Olympic Dreams"

What do the Jonas Brothers gotta do for an Olympic medal? They're about to find out.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas put their athletic abilities to the test for a new special called Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the one-hour episode, the bandmates see if they have what it takes to go for the gold in track and field. The answer? They might need a little more practice.

"For anyone watching the Olympics at home this year and thinking to yourself, 'I could do that,' let me tell you something," Nick said, "you can't."

Luckily, the trio had a little help and trained with world record holder and Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin and four-time gold medalist and track star Sanya Richards-Ross. Through the athletes' coaching and encouragement, Kevin, Joe and Nick were able to soar over a few hurdles. Of course, there was plenty of trash talking among the brothers, too.