Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Out Fans Mocking Her "Privileged Problems" After She Posts Tearful Footage

Kaitlyn Bristowe is responding to fans who offered insulting feedback about her recent emotional posts.
On Saturday, July 17, the current co-host of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself getting emotional and brushing away tears as she got candid about feeling alone, given that fiancé Jason Tartick was out of town. Kaitlyn, who grew up in Canada, also explained that it had been tough to not get back there lately to see her loved ones.
"I have been so emotional the last few days," she said. "It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, Jason left, and he is having family time, and I was supposed to be there, and I couldn't because of work stuff. And I'm just missing them, and I miss the dogs, and I'm just having a moment."
The 36-year-old star added that she used to watch Family Guy when she was feeling blue, so she was hoping her followers might have recommendations for other smile-inducing entertainment. "I need a show to cheer me up—a movie, a series, something," she said. "I've already watched Ted Lasso, so anything that cheers people up, because I'm just missing so many people and dogs right now." This led her to start crying again, and so she playfully quipped, "Damn it."
Kaitlyn went on to say that not only has it "been so long" since she's seen her mom and other relatives, and that she had wanted to see Jason's family as well, but that it's tough when fans hassle her about not being with her fiancé or her pets.
"It's hard because people get me [bleeped] sometimes even about like, 'Why aren't you with Jason for this?' or 'Why do you leave the dogs?'" she said.
A short while later, the former lead on The Bachelorette returned to her Story to say she wasn't pleased by the DMs she received in response to her emotional messages.
"I mean, I shouldn't have even asked for movie recommendations because then that forces me to go into my DMs, and then I see things like people saying 'have some dignity,' 'pull it together,' 'stop crying,' 'privileged problems lol,'" the Dancing With the Stars season 29 winner said. "I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, I forgot. That's what I got in my DMs.'"
Luckily, she shared footage after waking up on Sunday, July 18 to make it clear she was in much better spirits following the night's rest. "All it took was one good sleep, put on a little workout outfit, have a coffee and say, 'It's a new day,'" Kaitlyn explained. "I feel good. Let's go, Sunday."
During a podcast appearance last week, Jason addressed criticism that Kaitlyn has received from online trolls since joining Tayshia Adams to serve as host of Katie Thurston's season following the permanent departure of previous franchise host Chris Harrison.
"The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people's appearances—and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn—it's grotesque," shared Jason, who proposed to her earlier this year. "It's a joke."