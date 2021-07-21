How the Olympic Village Became Known For Its Sexy Escapades

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

Elite athletes train their entire lives with the hopes of just sniffing an Olympics.

We're talking three-a-days, hours of physical therapy, film sessions and additional weight-lifting and cross-training. Macrobiotic diets without sugar, alcohol, dairy or fun, tbh. Early mornings, late nights and no time or energy for evenings out with friends, parties, even major family events. The type of sacrifice most of us couldn't being to imagine.

And yet with one July 2012 ESPN exposé in which American target shooter Josh Lakatos joked about "running a friggin' brothel in the Olympic Village" at the 2000 games, the entire Olympics experience was reduced to a two-week-long bacchanalia for those with muscles and endurance to spare where the real games began long after the starting pistols are fired.

Or as the silver medalist put it, describing the time he watched the the entire 4x100 women's relay team of one Scandinavian country walk out of the three-story home he shared with his teammates (aptly dubbed Shooters' House), followed by athletes from the U.S. track team: "I've never witnessed so much debauchery in my entire life."