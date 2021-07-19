Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms.
The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.
In the car, Britney, who seemed to be seated in the driver's seat, told Sam that "Lonely" is a "song I wrote that I was proud of." Sam replied, "Really?" and later adds, "I love this song."
The 39-year-old performer could be heard accompanying the bridge, which features the anguished lyrics, "Think of times/You made me cry/You had me so confused/I'm tired of trying/Leave behind this/What's a girl to do?"
Sam's footage has since been deleted. The song is one of five tracks on which she received a co-writing credit from her 2001 chart-topping album, Britney.
Shortly after Sam, 27, shared the driving posts, Britney posted a video to her Instagram on July 18 of herself dancing along to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Her caption read in part, "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today."
This message was an apparent reference to sister Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram post from earlier in the day that featured the caption, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit [peace sign and heart emojis]." Jamie Lynn has since edited the caption to delete the words, with only the emojis remaining.
This all comes a day after Britney posted a scathing message to Instagram amid her ongoing conservatorship battle with dad Jamie Spears. "I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," Britney wrote on Saturday, July 17. She also defended her social media posts showing herself dancing at home by saying, "I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas."
In addition, her July 17 post called out Jamie Lynn after the former Nickelodeon actress took part in a medley of Britney's songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards back in 2017. Britney wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"
Neither Jamie Lynn nor Jamie Spears has yet to publicly address Britney's remarks. E! News had previously reached out to the teams for both Jamie Lynn and Jamie Spears for comment.
Last month, Jamie Lynn backed the "Circus" vocalist on social media by writing in part that she "supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."
Earlier in June, Jamie Spears' attorney shared a statement to media outlets saying that he is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."