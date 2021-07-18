Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Prove They’re Going Strong With Passionate Kiss

Watch : Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating

Renée Zellweger is definitely Down with love regarding her new Ant Anstead romance.

The A-List movie actress and the For the Love of Cars star were seen passionately embracing in a steamy kiss while on the beach. In the pic, they weren't shy about packing on the PDA, as they had their arms wrapped around each other while locking lips.

Renée wore a zebra long-sleeve shirt and black leggings for their romantic outing. She topped her look with a purple hat and a pink scrunchie. Ant was spotted in a black T-shirt and a navy bathing suit. The English television presenter's 22-month-old son, Hudson London Anstead, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, joined in on the fun.

In the midst of his divorce with Christina, which they finalized on June 21, Ant and Renée went public with their relationship that same month. The pair reportedly met on Celebrity IOU: Joyride, according to TMZ, who first shared the news.