Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

This isn't an episode of a popular crime show.
Law & Order: SVU actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder by a grand jury in Queens, N.Y. on Friday, July 16, the Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed in a press release shared with E! News.
The 41-year-old star is accused of fatally shooting a man, identified as Tyrone Jones, who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February.
"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."
Per court documents obtained by E! News, Isaiah was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, in which he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The actor's next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19, 2021.
If the Power star is convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison.
According to the charges, video surveillance footage from Feb. 7 showed the defendant exiting a vehicle and approaching the driver's side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Isaiah allegedly fired 11 gunshots into the car where Tyrone, 37, was sitting. He died of his injuries.
Since the mid-2000s, Isaiah has been featured on many popular television shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, The Americans and several others. He was most recently seen on the hit drama series Power in 2019.
E! News reached out to Isaiah's reps for comment.