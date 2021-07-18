Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Devin Booker During NBA Finals Game

Kendall Jenner has no problem keeping up with boyfriend Devin Booker's basketball games.
The model supported her man, who she has been dating since June 2020, at his NBA Finals game on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix, Ariz. The 24-year-old athlete's team faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and lost in the fifth game of the seven-game series. But even though the Suns didn't go home with a win, Devin was on the winning side of the night with his girlfriend cheering him on.
An eyewitness tells E! News, "Kendall was really engaged in the game."
"She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored," the source revealed. "It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!"
According to the eagle-eyed observer, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was so engaged throughout the game that she "was jumping around so much and got hot and took off her jacket."
As the insider explained, "When the game started getting close she was pacing a little!" But, as the source shared, the supermodel did have a few moments where she was able to relax and even "kicked up" her feet at one point.
Kendall watched her boyfriend's game in total off-duty model style, of course, and let fans see exactly what she wore to the event.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a crop top and white pants with an oversized Suns jacket. Prior to the game, Kendall posed in a few selfies on her Instagram Stories so fans could see her sporty look.
During the game, Kendall accessorized with a face mask, per the insider, which she wore most of the evening. The eyewitness also noted that Kendall didn't cheer on Devin alone. She hung out with a few friends at the game.
While some people might have noticed Kendall's trend of dating basketball players, the model slammed the idea that she "only" dates athletes on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode.
"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," she responded. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."
Plus, now that the duo has passed the one-year mark, it seems like this relationship is different for Kendall, who usually isn't public about her private life.
"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship," another insider told E! News in April. "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy." The source continued, saying that Devin's "not interested" in "being in the spotlight." Our insider added, "She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."