Princess Beatrice's Husband Marks Their First Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Tribute

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

A tribute fit for a royal!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just reached a major milestone in their marriage. On Saturday, July 17, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary after exchanging vows with their loved ones by their side last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Edoardo shared a romantic tribute to his wife, writing, "I can't believe it has been 1 year."

"Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," the English property developer continued. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Edoardo shared a sweet selfie of him and Princess Beatrice smiling from ear to ear. In the photo, the two lovebirds kept things casual and low-key with comfy clothes. Sadly, the British royal family member didn't re-wear her enchanting wedding dress—which belonged to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.