Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer in Detailed Health Update

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is opening up about his cancer diagnosis.

The lead vocalist of the rock band, who announced he was battling cancer in late June, recently shared an update about his health during a Twitch livestream. When answering fan questions, he revealed that he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related," Mark said in a recording that was captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile. "My blood's trying to kill me."

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," he explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

According to Lymphoma.org, large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells. It's an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects B-lymphocytes.