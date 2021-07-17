Britney Spears Slams People "Closest" to Her Who "Never Showed Up" Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears Legally Approved to Hire Own Lawyer

Britney Spears's "Toxic" tune has a different meaning these days.

In recent years, the pop star has found an overwhelming amount of support with the Free Britney movement amid her 13-year conservatorship battle. However, the Grammy winner is calling out those "closest" to her who may have spoken up a little too late about her situation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 16, the 39-year-old singer shared a lengthy message with a photo of a quote that read: "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

Although Britney didn't specify who she was referring to in her post, she did direct it towards those in her inner circle.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she began her caption. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"