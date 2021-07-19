Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Shoe Deals We Can't Walk Away From

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally available to shop for cardmembers, and our carts are full to the brim with beauty, fashion, and most importantly, shoes!

Although we enjoy shopping the other categories, we look forward to the sale's shoe selection, so we can get ahead of fall trends and save money in the process. This year, Nordstrom rolled out all the stops and included tons of shoe styles from popular brands like UGG, AllSaints, Cult Gaia, Steve Madden, Marc Fisher LTD and many more.

To get you started on your Anniversary Sale journey, we rounded up the 15 women's and men's sale shoes we love the most!