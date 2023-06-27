Everything You Need for a Backyard Movie Night

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Breezy summer nights call for bringing family time outside!
Now that summer is here, it's time to start making your list of things you want to over the next couple months. Since we're all about helping you live your best life, we want to help you have the most memorable summer yet. We've already rounded up all the essentials for a hassle-free beach day, everything you need to throw a stylish al fresco dinner party, and pool floats to make your dip in the pool even more fun. Today, we want to help you create the ultimate outdoor movie theater experience.
Watching a movie on a big screen under the stars is such a fun and memorable way to spend an evening with family and friends. Best part is, it's not that difficult to set up. From portable projectors and durable screens to speakers and must-have sweets and seating, we rounded up all the essentials that you need to watch your favorite films under the stars. Check those out below.
Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen
This easy set-up screen is one of the best deals we've seen on projection screens. In addition to being foldable, it's made with natural Polyester fabric to ensure a sharper, brighter image. Right now it's on sale for just $27.
Outdoor Movie Screen
If you're looking for a really durable screen you can use year after year, this 112"x 54" screen is perfect. Not to mention, it will allow you to feel like you're in a movie theater from the comfort of your backyard.
OUTTOY 16FT Inflatable Movie Screen Outdoor
This inflatable outdoor projector screen is super easy to set up and is made of strong, durable fabric that stays inflated. It's a fun alternative to the above.
Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen
If you're looking for a more affordable projector, this one is a great option. This mini portable projector has bluetooth connection and built-in speakers, and it even comes with its own projector screen!
Brightown Outdoor String Lights - 25-Feet
With 25 hanging sockets, a 6-inch lead with male plug, 12-inch spacing between bulbs, these string lights will help you light up your outdoor movie theater in style without having to pay a ton. Plus, these lights are made with weatherproof technology and they can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climate.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Buy a few of these inflatable loungers and watch your movie in comfort. Plus, once the credits roll, you can pack these up and store them for your next showing.
Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass
Make sure your movie can be heard by all guests with these powerful outdoor speakers that you can connect to your projector.
MusiBaby Bluetooth Speaker
If you need speakers at a cheaper price point, check out these ones. It has 1500 minutes of battery life, and the 360 degree sound provides a "full range listening experience."
SnackBOX Redbox Movie Night Snacks
What's a movie experience without a great selection of snacks? This box comes with some classic movie theater treats like M&Ms and Sour Patch Kids that will satisfy your sweet tooth during the movie.
Personalized Popcorn Container Set
If you're having a formal movie night with lots of guests, make sure to pick up these super cute personalized popcorn containers. This way, guests don't have to fight over who gets the popcorn bowl and they can take home a fun souvenir.
Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasoning Mini Jars Variety Pack
Not everyone likes their popcorn the same way. Give your guests some variety with their popcorn options with this popcorn seasoning pack that comes with 8 different flavors in an easy-to-use shakeable container.
Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit
For more options, may we suggest challenging your tastebuds with the Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit? This pack features four fan-fave flavors: Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat, and Lightly Salted. Delicious!
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
To make the popcorn prep as easy as possible, check out this microwave popcorn popper. Instead of spending so much time trying to make it the stovetop wya, this popper makes it as simple as those microwave packets, but 100 times better. Put your kernels in the jar, and it will be good to go in 3 minutes or less, no butter or oil needed.
Movie Night Snack Trays
Speaking of snacks, you'll need some snack trays to keep everything clean and easy to eat. These movie theater boxes are perfect because they have 3 different compartments for your popcorn, drink, and more. Plus, these themed trays will definitely add to the vibe of the night!
ZAZE Extra Large Picnic Outdoor Blanket
If you're planning on laying out on the grass for your outdoor movie, then you need a good outdoor blanket to make sure your guests are as comfy as possible. This blanket is an extra large size at 80"x80" so that you can fit as many as 8 people with you. It's designed with 3 layers for extra comfort and durability.
Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow
This pillow, though it may be intended for your bed, is perfect for an outdoor movie night. You can use it as a seat or back rest if you're sitting on the ground, so you can watch the movie in comfort.
Modern Bean Bag by FIBALA
For additional chic seating options, these modern bean bags are perfect. Plus, you can use them for other summer gatherings.
Bourina Decorative Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw
These top-rated faux cashmere throws will come in handy when it gets chilly. Not to mention, you can use them inside, too.
Sumind Movie Night Decorations Kit
Add a little pizazz to your movie night with these Hollywood-themed decorations. Maybe set up a red carpet, and your guests will feel like they're at a big blockbuster premiere.
PartySticks Glow Sticks
Glow sticks always make everything more fun, so why not get some for your movie night and your guests can wear them as they watch the movie out under the stars.
Kodak Funsaver One Time Use Film Camera (2-pack)
Disposable film cameras are always just a nice thing to have on hand for any summer activity. It's a fun way to document all the cool things you do over the summer, and you could even put them all in a scrapbook at the end of the season when you develop the pictures. These cameras good for both indoors and outdoors.
Repel Mosquito Repellent Spray
Extended periods outside mean you're a target for mosquitoes. So, before you press play on your movie, take precaution with this mosquito repellant spray.
Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle
For double protection, you can also get citronella candles to set up around your outdoor movie theater. These candles burn for up to 30 hours and use "nearly double" the amount of repellent oils as "other repellent candles on the market. Murphy's Candles also use natural, environmentally friendly ingredients.
Planning on doing more outdoor activities this summer? Here are 21 boat essentials from deck shoes to sunscreen.
—Originally published Jul 19, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.