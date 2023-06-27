Everything You Need for a Backyard Movie Night

From small but mighty projectors and durable screens to gourmet popcorn and comfortable seating, we rounded up all the essentials for a cozy movie night outside.

E-Comm: Everything You Need for An Outdoor Movie Night

Breezy summer nights call for bringing family time outside!

Now that summer is here, it's time to start making your list of things you want to over the next couple months. Since we're all about helping you live your best life, we want to help you have the most memorable summer yet. We've already rounded up all the essentials for a hassle-free beach dayeverything you need to throw a stylish al fresco dinner party, and pool floats to make your dip in the pool even more fun. Today, we want to help you create the ultimate outdoor movie theater experience.

Watching a movie on a big screen under the stars is such a fun and memorable way to spend an evening with family and friends. Best part is, it's not that difficult to set up. From portable projectors and durable screens to speakers and must-have sweets and seating, we rounded up all the essentials that you need to watch your favorite films under the stars. Check those out below. 

Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen

This easy set-up screen is one of the best deals we've seen on projection screens. In addition to being foldable, it's made with natural Polyester fabric to ensure a sharper, brighter image. Right now it's on sale for just $27. 

$35
$26
Amazon

Outdoor Movie Screen

If you're looking for a really durable screen you can use year after year, this 112"x 54" screen is perfect. Not to mention, it will allow you to feel like you're in a movie theater from the comfort of your backyard.

$349
$244
Pottery Barn

OUTTOY 16FT Inflatable Movie Screen Outdoor

This inflatable outdoor projector screen is super easy to set up and is made of strong, durable fabric that stays inflated. It's a fun alternative to the above. 

$230
$140
Amazon

GPX Mini Projector with Bluetooth

Of course, if you have a projector screen ... you need to the projector itself. Here are a couple options. First, this projector has a built-in speaker, but you can also connect other Bluetooth speakers to replicate the movie theater experience.

 

$150
Kohl's

Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen

If you're looking for a more affordable projector, this one is a great option. This mini portable projector has bluetooth connection and built-in speakers, and it even comes with its own projector screen!

$280
$200
Amazon

Brightown Outdoor String Lights - 25-Feet

With 25 hanging sockets, a 6-inch lead with male plug, 12-inch spacing between bulbs, these string lights will help you light up your outdoor movie theater in style without having to pay a ton. Plus, these lights are made with weatherproof technology and they can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind and damp climate. 

$20
$18
Amazon

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger

Buy a few of these inflatable loungers and watch your movie in comfort. Plus, once the credits roll, you can pack these up and store them for your next showing.

$42
$39
Amazon

Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass

Make sure your movie can be heard by all guests with these powerful outdoor speakers that you can connect to your projector.

$199
Amazon

MusiBaby Bluetooth Speaker

If you need speakers at a cheaper price point, check out these ones. It has 1500 minutes of battery life, and the 360 degree sound provides a "full range listening experience." 

$40
$32
Amazon

SnackBOX Redbox Movie Night Snacks

What's a movie experience without a great selection of snacks? This box comes with some classic movie theater treats like M&Ms and Sour Patch Kids that will satisfy your sweet tooth during the movie.

$25
Amazon

Personalized Popcorn Container Set

If you're having a formal movie night with lots of guests, make sure to pick up these super cute personalized popcorn containers. This way, guests don't have to fight over who gets the popcorn bowl and they can take home a fun souvenir. 

$8
Etsy

Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasoning Mini Jars Variety Pack

Not everyone likes their popcorn the same way. Give your guests some variety with their popcorn options with this popcorn seasoning pack that comes with 8 different flavors in an easy-to-use shakeable container. 

 

$15
Amazon

Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit

For more options, may we suggest challenging your tastebuds with the Opopop Flavor Wrapped Kernels Starter Kit? This pack features four fan-fave flavors: Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat, and Lightly Salted. Delicious! 

 

$30
Opopop

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

To make the popcorn prep as easy as possible, check out this microwave popcorn popper. Instead of spending so much time trying to make it the stovetop wya, this popper makes it as simple as those microwave packets, but 100 times better. Put your kernels in the jar, and it will be good to go in 3 minutes or less, no butter or oil needed. 

 

$13
Amazon

Movie Night Snack Trays

Speaking of snacks, you'll need some snack trays to keep everything clean and easy to eat. These movie theater boxes are perfect because they have 3 different compartments for your popcorn, drink, and more. Plus, these themed trays will definitely add to the vibe of the night! 

 

$12
Amazon

ZAZE Extra Large Picnic Outdoor Blanket

If you're planning on laying out on the grass for your outdoor movie, then you need a good outdoor blanket to make sure your guests are as comfy as possible. This blanket is an extra large size at 80"x80" so that you can fit as many as 8 people with you. It's designed with 3 layers for extra comfort and durability.

$60
$30
Amazon

Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

This pillow, though it may be intended for your bed, is perfect for an outdoor movie night. You can use it as a seat or back rest if you're sitting on the ground, so you can watch the movie in comfort. 

$20
$18
Target

Modern Bean Bag by FIBALA

For additional chic seating options, these modern bean bags are perfect. Plus, you can use them for other summer gatherings.

$100
Etsy

Bourina Decorative Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw

These top-rated faux cashmere throws will come in handy when it gets chilly. Not to mention, you can use them inside, too.

$28
$22
Amazon

Sumind Movie Night Decorations Kit

Add a little pizazz to your movie night with these Hollywood-themed decorations. Maybe set up a red carpet, and your guests will feel like they're at a big blockbuster premiere.

$12
Amazon

PartySticks Glow Sticks

Glow sticks always make everything more fun, so why not get some for your movie night and your guests can wear them as they watch the movie out under the stars.

$20
$10
Amazon

Kodak Funsaver One Time Use Film Camera (2-pack)

Disposable film cameras are always just a nice thing to have on hand for any summer activity. It's a fun way to document all the cool things you do over the summer, and you could even put them all in a scrapbook at the end of the season when you develop the pictures. These cameras good for both indoors and outdoors.  

 

$39
Amazon

Repel Mosquito Repellent Spray

Extended periods outside mean you're a target for mosquitoes. So, before you press play on your movie, take precaution with this mosquito repellant spray.

$17
$7
Amazon

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

For double protection, you can also get citronella candles to set up around your outdoor movie theater. These candles burn for up to 30 hours and use "nearly double" the amount of repellent oils as "other repellent candles on the market. Murphy's Candles also use natural, environmentally friendly ingredients.

 

$25
Amazon

Planning on doing more outdoor activities this summer? Here are 21 boat essentials from deck shoes to sunscreen.  

 

—Originally published Jul 19, 2021 at 3:00 AM PT.

