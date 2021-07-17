Shailene & AaronJulia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Hidden Gems in Madewell's Secret Stock Sale

Score up to 60% off bestselling styles.

By Emily Spain Jul 17, 2021
It's time to rise and save on this lovely Saturday!

Now through 7/19, Madewell is hosting a Secret Stock Sale, which means you can score up to 60% off sundresses, shorts, blouses, sandals and more styles to spruce up your wardrobe. But make sure to use code: PSST.

Since there are so many crazy amazing deals to be had, we did some digging and rounded up 10 of the best pieces included in the sale. Scroll below to check out our picks!

The Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal in Leather

These leather sandals are a must. They're chic, versatile and will go with just about any outfit.

$60
$40
Madewell

MWL Airyterry Stitched-Pocket Sweatshorts

If you don't already have a drawer full of terry sweatshorts to get you through the summer months, you're missing out. This color will easily transition into the fall months, too.

$39
$34
Madewell

Cattail Tiered Dress

We're all about easy breezy dressing when it's hot and sunny out. This sundress is definitely an "add to cart" moment.

$128
$90
Madewell

The Perfect Jean Short in Balsam Wash: TENCEL™ Denim Edition

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect pair of denim shorts, these are for you.

$72
$55
Madewell

Silk Tie-Front Mini Dress in Sunflower Season

Pair this silk dress with strappy sandals in the summer and booties in the fall.

$148
$120
Madewell

Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit

We are obsessed with the color and fit of this jumpsuit! Wear it with sneakers and gold jewelry and you'll win at weekend style.

$148
$100
Madewell

Tie-Dye Broadway Cardigan Sweater

Made with breathable cotton, this tie-dye cardigan is a great layer to have on hand when you're looking to spice up your outfit.

$98
$45
Madewell

Jacquard Tapered Huston Pull-On Crop Pants

Available in XXS-XXL, these cotton pants look so comfy.

$118
$75
Madewell

Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Top in Stripe

This top will make you look oh so preppy and chic. We love the smocked waistline!

$65
$40
Madewell

Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top

Need a new going out top? This one is stylish and won't break the bank.

$72
$50
Madewell

Ready for more savings? Check out this weekend's best sales.

