These Olympic Athletes Raising Adorable Kids Will Win You Over

When it comes to parenthood, these Olympians may just set the gold standard.
With the 2020 Olympics underway in Tokyo, chances are you've found more than a few Team USA athletes to root for as they compete for a highly coveted medal.
But as you watch your favorite sports in the weeks to come, chances are one of the athletes is a proud parent to kids at home in the states.
For Allyson Felix, this year's Olympics will be the first time she competes as a mom to 2-year-old daughter Camryn. "She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson told E! News when supporting Pantene's What's Your Legacy campaign. "I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker to overcome adversity."
When it was time for soccer star Alex Morgan to pack her bags and head to Tokyo, she knew her 14-month-old daughter Charlie would be her biggest cheerleader.
"I'm going to miss my baby girl so much this month," Alex shared on Instagram. "Charlie girl, I'll make it worth it! #tokyo2020."
Regardless of if these parents win gold in Tokyo, many have a goal of inspiring others with their determination and loyalty to a sport they have loved for so many years. As Allyson explained, just because you're a parent doesn't mean your dreams stop.
"I hope they know and understand that they are still capable of doing all of the things," Allyson shared. "Whether that is pushing through professionally or just thriving at home. That we can do all of those things and we can pass on to our children the lessons we want them to learn…We don't have to choose one thing and we can really do it all."
See more Olympic moms and dads we're rooting for below.