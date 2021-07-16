Cole Sprouse Jokes It's Time to "Piss Off" His Teenage Fans By Posting Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse is living the sweet life, even if the sprouseharts aren't happy about it.
More than a year after the Riverdale actor split with his co-star Lili Reinhart, Cole gave fans an inside look at his new relationship with model Ari Fournier on Instagram.
Cole, who regularly snaps BTS pics of the cast in Canada, put his photography skills to good use by doing a photo shoot with Ari.
"Tippi and the burds," he captioned an image of his 22-year-old girlfriend in a tropical shirt, rose-colored sunglasses and a trendy bucket hat. He tagged her in the pic, which referenced Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, before sharing some more outtakes on his Instagram Story.
However, the Disney Channel alum made it clear that he's very aware what his fans will think of his latest romance. Cole joked that it's "Time to piss off the 14yos again" by revealing his latest love.
It seems he was right to some extent, as one fan commented on his portrait and said, "my heart broke with this photo..." Others just posted sobbing emojis, as one said, "I wanna cry."
One user came to his defense and warned fans to "mind your own business pls."
Cole and Ari appeared to make their relationship official in March, when they were spotted holding hands on their way to brunch at Gastown restaurant in Vancouver.
Last May, he parted ways with Lili after three years together.
Soon after, Lili was speaking to Refinery29 about her book Swimming Lessons, when she explained, "I felt the need to write that because I was scared—and I am scared—that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like." On social media, she clarified that her quote wasn't about a boyfriend, because she "would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private."
The next day, Cole confirmed their split had been "permanent."
"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," the 28-year-old actor shared. "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."
They later reunited on set to continue filming The CW show during the pandemic, wrapping season five in May 2021.