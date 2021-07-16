Versace Mansion Tragedy: Cause of Deaths Revealed After 2 Men Are Found Unresponsive

New details have been revealed after tragedy struck the former Versace mansion.
On July 14, Miami Beach police and fire rescue located two bodies inside of the property now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel, the same location Gianni Versace was murdered.
Based on the incident report obtained by E! News, the preliminary investigation revealed the discovery was an apparent double suicide. Now, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department is sharing their findings.
According to the investigations report reviewed by E! News, housekeeping staff unlocked the Villa Suite after a guest failed to check out. Soon after, a housekeeper found two men unresponsive on a bed.
Police found the decedent with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. "The decedent was observed to be holding a hand gun," the report stated. "The male individual who was unresponsive beside him was also found to have a firearm in his hand. Two notes were left on scene."
According to the report, both males died from gunshot wounds in a manner of suicide. They both had a history of mental health diagnoses including depression and anxiety.
This week's discovery inside the former Versace mansion came just one day before the 24th anniversary of the murder of Versace, who was gunned down at the property.
Followers of the case—or those who watched American Crime Story—may recall the fashion designer was returning home from a morning walk in 1997 when Andrew Cunanan allegedly delivered a fatal shot to the back of the head. Eight days later, Cunanan killed himself on a houseboat in North Miami Beach.
Versace's death attracted the eyes of Hollywood in recent years. Ryan Murphy previously explored his murder in the second installment of FX's true crime anthology series American Crime Story. The season would go on to win multiple Emmys.
As for the mansion itself, the infamous property was originally built in 1930, but later purchased by Versace in 1992.
According to the hotel, the fashion designer invested an additional $32 million in renovations, adding the south wing, the pool and garden and turning the 24 apartments into 10 large suites in the original house and an additional two new suites in the south wing.
After his death, the property was sold and transformed into a hotel and event space.