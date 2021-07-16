The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston May Have Just Dropped a Hint About Her Hometown Dates

Wait a minute! We thought we still had a couple more episodes to go until hometown dates kick off.
As Katie Thurston continues her search for love on The Bachelorette, a new preview may just prove she's more than ready to take the next step with one special contestant.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the July 19 episode, Katie invites front runner and all-around fan favorite Greg Grippon on an intimate date where sparks immediately begin to fly.
"Today, I chose to have Greg on this one-on-one date because I really like him," she explained in her confessional. "We had the first one on one and at this point, feels so long ago. For me, that's hard. I'm sure for him that's hard."
So, what does Katie have in store for the marketing sales rep from New Jersey? As it turns out, she's more than ready to show him "a little piece of home."
In honor of her hometown of Seattle, Katie tried to mimic Pike Place Market by creating Katie's Place Market.
Between the flower making, fish throwing and a whole lot of PDA, we may just be falling for these two.
"I just, honestly, have never met anybody like her before and when we're together, everything just disappears," Greg shared. "It doesn't feel like there are six other guys waiting for her at home. It feels like it's just me and her."
During the show's season premiere, Greg immediately grabbed the attention of viewers when he received the First Impression Rose. According to Katie, she was immediately intrigued by his honesty.
"With Greg, he was just really true to himself, you know, and he came out of the limo so nervous and so honest about it and just like, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" she previously shared. "I thought that was very endearing that he wasn't trying to be cool. He wasn't trying to come in with a gimmick, he was like, 'This is me. I'm scared. Take it or leave it.'"
Katie added, "So I just kind of thought, you know, with that First Impression Rose, it would show, 'I'm interested. Don't be scared, have fun.'"
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.