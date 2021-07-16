The Must-See Way Jason Sudeikis Showed Support for British Soccer Players Who Faced Racist Abuse

Jason Sudeikis didn't have to say anything to make a big statement.
On Thursday, July 15, the actor stepped out in West Hollywood for the premiere of Ted Lasso's second season ahead of its July 23 debut. As the titular star of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, all eyes were on the father of two—and what he was wearing.
Sudeikis posed for the cameras in a black shirt bearing the names "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo," a reference to British soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka. The athletes, who recently played for England in the European Championship final game against Italy on July 11, faced a flood of racist abuse online after their unsuccessful penalty kicks during the game.
"It's just in support of the three fellas from the English team in the Euro final. They've caught a lot of unnecessary guff from unnecessary people," Sudeikis told the Associated Press, via NBC News, of the shirt. "I'm just giving them a holler, letting them know that even over here in the States we have our own issues with what they're going through and let them know that they're not alone."
Across the pond, Prince William also spoke out against the treatment the players had suffered.
"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior," the father of three candidly said in a tweeted statement. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."
Similarly, the Football Association told the public it was "appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media."
And those are not the sorts of fans they want in their huddle. "We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome in following the team," the association continued. "We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."