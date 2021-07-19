Shailene & AaronJulia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Dr. Jackie Walters Shares What's in Her Bag

The Married to Medicine star shared the beauty and self-care items she always carries with her.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 19, 2021 12:00 AMTags
Reality TVBeautyLife/StyleExclusivesBravoBooksShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop BooksCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Dr Jackie Walters, What's In Her Bag Getty Images; E! Illustration

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Married to Medicine viewers know that Dr. Jackie Walters has a true passion for women's wellness.  She is an award-winning OBGYN and she owns Wow Medi Spa in Duluth, Georgia. Recently she partnered with Volition Beauty to create the Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum. She wrote a book called The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care. And, of course she makes the time to film for Married to Medicine. To say that Dr. Jackie is "busy" doesn't even do it justice. 

If anyone knows about time management and taking the best care of yourself, it's Dr. Jackie. During a recent interview with E! News, she emphasized the importance of "prioritizing your health." Specifically, she shared, "I want to empower women to educate themselves and be their own best advocate when it comes to their health. Make sure to make your appointments for your routine check ups!"

The Bravo fan favorite feels the most beautiful "when her skin is glowing naturally, and she's wearing minimal makeup." No wonder she is creating her own skin products now. Of course, that product is a part of her regular regimen. In addition to the serum, Dr. Jackie shared the other products that she keeps in her bag.

 
read
Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum

"I co-created this formula as a solution for women, including myself, who are dealing with hormonal changes in their skin. With key ingredients such as a unique trio of Salicylic, Azelaic, and Mandelic Acids alongside powerful antioxidant CoQ10 and Niacinamide, the Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum regulates, soothes, and clears imperfection caused by hormones."

$45
Volition Beauty

Joly Powder Puff for Makeup Face Powder (3 Pieces)

"Velour powder puffs are great to have in my bag to blot my skin in case I get oily. Especially great in the hot summer months."

$11
$6
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Including Jamie Lynn Spears

3

Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

"Love this formula and my favorite shade is Sepia."

$20
Sephora
$20
Ulta

Almonds & Water

"Your diet plays one of the biggest parts in your overall health. Staying hydrated and eating healthy snacks helps me stay energized and feel good."

$9
Amazon

EO Botanical Hand Sanitizer Gel, Lavender, 8 Ounce

"My favorite hand sanitizer I bring with me everywhere!"

$13
Amazon

Wet Ones Antibacterial Wipes- 100 Count

"It's important to have these and face masks on hand, especially as a doctor."

$15
Amazon

Mont Blanc Pen

It's always a smart call to have a reliable ballpoint pen in your bag.

$340
Amazon

iPhone Charger- 5 Pack

"An iPhone charger is a must. I am always on the go!"

$15
Amazon

The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care

"I wrote this book last year as a feminine health guidebook for women to bring wherever they go. I cover everything relating to STI's, contraceptives, fertility, menopause, libido, menstrual cycles and more.  I also include the top ‘Door Knob Questions' in the book. These are the questions my patients may be too embarrassed to ask, and then right as I'm about to leave the room, they say, 'Dr. Jackie I have one more question for you.'  I cover everything you've ever wanted to know about your Queen V!"

$23
Amazon

Louis Vuitton The Neverfull GM tote

This is the bag that Dr. Jackie relies on to carry all of her essentials.

@
What Goes Around

If you're looking for more Bravolebrity shopping picks, check out Dorinda Medley's travel must-haves.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Including Jamie Lynn Spears

3

Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

4

Adele Looks Cozy With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul at NBA Finals Game

5

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Cuddle Up in New Pics With Twin Sons