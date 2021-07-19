Dr. Jackie Walters Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Married to Medicine viewers know that Dr. Jackie Walters has a true passion for women's wellness. She is an award-winning OBGYN and she owns Wow Medi Spa in Duluth, Georgia. Recently she partnered with Volition Beauty to create the Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum. She wrote a book called The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care. And, of course she makes the time to film for Married to Medicine. To say that Dr. Jackie is "busy" doesn't even do it justice.

If anyone knows about time management and taking the best care of yourself, it's Dr. Jackie. During a recent interview with E! News, she emphasized the importance of "prioritizing your health." Specifically, she shared, "I want to empower women to educate themselves and be their own best advocate when it comes to their health. Make sure to make your appointments for your routine check ups!"

The Bravo fan favorite feels the most beautiful "when her skin is glowing naturally, and she's wearing minimal makeup." No wonder she is creating her own skin products now. Of course, that product is a part of her regular regimen. In addition to the serum, Dr. Jackie shared the other products that she keeps in her bag.