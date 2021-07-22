Watch a Survivor Detail Her Escape From "Demon" Serial Killer In Snapped: Notorious

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

She escaped the unthinkable and lived to tell her terrifying tale.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Snapped Notorious: The Cleveland Killer, premiering Saturday, July 24, survivor Gladys Wade-Thomas opens up about her near-fatal encounter with serial killer Anthony Sowell. While Sowell murdered eleven women and lived with their decomposing bodies inside his house before being arrested in 2009, six women including Wade-Thomas survived his horrors.

The former Marine approached Wade-Thomas as she was leaving a convenience store around the holidays. "He said, 'Merry Christmas,'" Wade-Thomas recalled of the chilling encounter. "All of a sudden, I was hit from behind."

Sowell then dragged Wade-Thomas to his Mount Pleasant home. It was a bold move that highlighted just how cocky his crime spree became, noted forensic neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein, saying, "He has incredible confidence at this point that he's going to get away with everything he does."

And that was nearly the case for Wade-Thomas, who awoke to find herself on the third floor of Sowell's house.