You Won't Believe You Missed This One Tree Hill Editing Error

If the One Tree Hill cast doesn't want to be anything other than what they've been trying to be lately, who the eff are those two guys impersonating Chad Michael Murray and Paul Johansson?
A TikTok user is drawing attention to a particular scene in One Tree Hill that is leavings fans shook. It started off like a typical binge-watching session. @sarah_ _wirgau was glued to the fourth episode of season two titled "You Can't Always Get What You Want" (you know the one) when the social media sleuth "noticed something was off."
For those who haven't memorized every episode: The scene shows Murray's character Lucas Scott driving along with Johansson's Dan Scott when Felix Taggaro (Michael Copon) challenges Lucas to a race. But as the eagle-eyed observer pointed out, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment when the actors in the Scotts' car are actually replaced by stunt doubles. And now, you won't be able to unsee it.
As @sarah_ _wirgau wrote, "Lucas & Dan caught red handed."
The video quickly went viral, accumulating more than 2.2 million views, and followers couldn't get enough of the apparent editing error. "I literally just finished this episode," one commenter wrote, "how did I not notice?" Added another, "I can't stop watching. Or laughing."
Lucas & Dan caught red handed. ##onetreehill ##stuntdouble? what the fuck was that - hatecrimer666
Okay, but our real questions is: With so many beloved series getting reboots, is there any chance of a trip down memory lane nearly a decade after One Tree Hill wrapped its nine-season run?
"That show hit in such a way that it has affected multiple generations now, and it's so incredibly flattering," Murray told TV Fanatic last month of the chatter. "It's such an honor to have them on that adventure and to know that so many people around the world have been on that adventure with all of us. I feel like it makes us feel like family, right, and our fan base, that it will affect them. We all went on nine seasons of slowly coming together, and I believe at some point, I'm sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill."
But don't get your hopes up just yet. "Who knows?" he continued. "But I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world. Who knows? I've always heard things over the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. But hey, you never know."