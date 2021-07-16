Hoda Kotb Reveals the Reason Adopting Baby No. 3 Has Been Delayed

Hoda Kotb is waiting wisely.
The Today co-anchor is mom to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, but when it comes to adding to her family with fiancé Joel Schiffman, the process has hit a bit of a snag. "You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, July 15. "Apparently it's really slow during this time during COVID. I thought it would be a different game."
The reason is heartbreaking. As she explained, "They said that a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they'd want to do—have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't—are holding on to things because they don't have anything in that moment, so that's what I've heard from our agency. Everything's slow."
Of course, no interview with Hoda would be complete without some striking words of wisdom. "They say wait wisely and just be," she added, "so we're just gonna be."
Back in 2017, the then-52-year-old surprised viewers and colleagues alike when she revealed on live TV that she had become a mom. "That little girl Haley Joy is my daughter," she explained a photo of herself holding a newborn. "She is the love of my life."
Two years later, Hoda did it again, surprising fans once more that she had adopted another child. "It's a girl!" she said of her newborn daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb. "Man, I'm so happy she's here."
The good news continued for the beloved journalist when she announced some more big news the following November. "I have to tell you something that a friend of mine—a friend of ours asked me to let you guys in on a secret," she teased. "Well, I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she's engaged!"
Like Hoda said: Wait wisely and just be.
