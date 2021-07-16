Selena Gomez Tells Her Younger Self “You’re Not Cool Bro” While Reenacting Hilarious 2007 Interview

Watch : Selena Gomez's Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Alex Russo, is that you?



Before Selena Gomez recorded a ton of catchy hits, launched her own makeup company and developed other impressive projects over the years, most fans still have the fond memory of the magical role that truly started it all: Alex Russo in the Disney channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place.



And in the same exact year she landed the huge part, she stepped out on the red carpet for a Teen Vogue party in 2007 and had one of the most memorable interviews ever. Now, to make up for it, she's trolling her younger self.



The Only Murders In The Building star took to TikTok and recorded herself saying it in her own words…literally. In the clip, Selena, held up a multi-colored wig while mouthing the words of her younger self, saying, "I've got some blue going on!" (The actress rocked blue streaks in her hair at the time).