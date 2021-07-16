Josh Peck Addresses Drake Bell's "Upsetting" Attempted Child Endangerment Sentencing

Watch : Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Child Endangerment

Josh Peck is weighing in on former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell having been sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges.

On Thursday, July 15, Josh spoke with Variety at the Los Angeles premiere event for Disney+'s Turner & Hooch series. During the exchange, the outlet asked about Drake having been sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12.

"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation," Josh said. "It's disappointing." The pair starred together on the Nickelodeon comedy series, which signed off in September 2007 after four seasons.

On June 23, Drake, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, pleaded guilty on Zoom to attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. On June 3, he had been taken into custody by Cleveland police and charged with both counts, to which he initially pleaded not guilty.